Comment Period Meetings for New York Bight Call Areas
On May 22, 2018, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) extended the public comment period for offshore wind energy development within the New York Bight region to July 30, 2018. BOEM is requesting comments on potential lease areas for offshore wind energy development identified on the map below as “BOEM NY Bight Call Areas.”
In collaboration with the State of New York (Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority), BOEM is convening two public comment sessions to help ensure that BOEM is aware of the questions or concerns of New York’s fishing community and other stakeholders. BOEM will present information regarding the NY Bight Call for Information and Area Identification process and characterization of NY Bight fisheries.
These sessions will occur:
July 11, 2018
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Montauk Community Playhouse, ADC Room
240 Edgemere Street, Montauk, New York, 11954
July 12, 20184 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Shinnecock Commercial Fishing Dock Office
333 Beach Road (aka Dune Road), Hampton Bays, NY 11946
*Located at the Shinnecock Commercial Fishing Dock on the Hampton Bays side of the Shinnecock Inlet
If you are unable to attend a meeting, or if you prefer to submit written comments to BOEM electronically, comments may be submitted by July 30, 2018. To submit comments online or get information on how to mail in comments, please visit www.regulations.gov, and in the search bar, enter ‘BOEM-2018-0004.’
The accompanied map indicates “NYS Areas for Consideration” for offshore wind energy leasing identified by the State of New York through the development of the New York State Offshore Wind Master Plan.
For more information about the BOEM process and submitting comments visit, BOEM’s New York Activities website.
Thursday, June 21, 2018
NY Offshore Wind - Fisheries Stakeholder Meetings
