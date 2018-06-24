Where to go camping in Pennsylvania this summer

The shore is one way to escape the city for a summer break, but it’s not the only one.
With its incredibly varied topography, Pennsylvania boasts some of the most scenic camping grounds the region has to offer.
Recreational camping first became a “thing” in the early 1900s, but it has definitely evolved since then. These days, many campsites offer amenities that survivalists scoff at — and the rest of us are thankful for. At some, you can even rent the basic essentials (a sleeping bag, a tent, pots and pans, etc.). You can also snag gear online via various retailers.
Where to go? We sifted through reviews and ratings to zero in on 15 top sites that welcome campers in Pa.’s grandiose public parks.
Check out details below, then lace up your hiking boots, douse yourself in mosquito spray and head to the great outdoors.
Beaver Valley Family Campground
80 Clay Ridge Rd., Ottsville
Known for: Nice hilly campground with loads of family-friendly activities. Ideal spot for travelers with youngsters in tow who might not be ready for a strenuous hike, but can manage brisk walks on hiking trails (or a dip in the kiddie pool).
Pet-friendly: Yes
Amenities: Wooded or open RV sites, tent sites, 30 amp electric service, water hookups, picnic tables, fire rings, Cable TV hookups, dump station, bathhouses with showers, WiFi, rec hall, game room, swimming pools, playground, basketball, volleyball and shuffleboard courts, softball field, trails, wagon rides, laundry facilities, pavilion, seasonal sites, cabin rentals.
Summer Rates: Tents: $42, Trailers/Pop-ups: $44, Cabins: 2 night minimum, $70.
Summer Hours: Check-in: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; check-out: 2 p.m.
