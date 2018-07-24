What might Cohen know about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Don Jr., Kushner, Manafort, and a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin who promised to provide them with “dirt” on Hillary Clinton? “When Michael says that he wants the truth out there, and that the truth is not the president’s friend, he is not talking about marginal issues,” says a person close to Cohen. “He’s talking about core issues at the heart of the Mueller probe.”
Emily Jane Fox writes for Vanity Fair:
It was early afternoon on Valentine’s Day when Michael Cohen’s cell phone rang as he sat in the office that he maintained in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Donald Trump was on the line. A day earlier, Cohen had given a statement to the Federal Election Commission acknowledging that he paid $130,000 to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to keep her mum about her alleged affair with then-candidate Trump. In the recent past, Cohen had publicly reiterated his loyalty to his client, telling me on the record that he would take a bullet for the president. But beneath the public proclamations, the two men hadn’t spoken much in the months after Trump’s inauguration. The Daniels affair, in some regard, provided a bizarre reunion. After The Wall Street Journal broke the story about the non-disclosure agreement, the president had begun calling again with some regularity. Now, according to someone familiar with the call, Trump wanted Daniels’s claims refuted. (The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
“Did they think I was just going to roll over and die?: The Cohen vs.Trump battle ratchets up
