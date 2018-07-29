Elcon clears DEP hurdle to build waste treatment facility

|A graphic rendering of the proposed chemical treatment plant
The controversial proposal in Lower Bucks County, Pa
will now undergo a
10-month technical review by Pa. Department of Environmental Protection.
Kyle Bagenstose reports for the Bucks County Courier Times:
Circle May 2019 on the calendar. By then, residents of Lower Bucks and Northern Burlington counties should know whether the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has given the green light for a hazardous waste treatment facility to be built near the Delaware River in Falls.
Proposed by Elcon Recycling Services, the plant would process between 150,000 to 210,000 tons of chemicals and pharmaceutical waste each year, according to the company’s past filings. The company aims to build the facility on a 23-acre site in the Keystone Industrial Port Complex, an approximately 3,000-acre industrial park encompassing the former footprint of U.S. Steel’s Fairless Works operation.
The DEP announced Thursday afternoon that Elcon cleared a key part of the application process, in which the department reviewed its application materials to ensure all necessary materials were included. Elcon previously failed to clear that hurdle twice, when the DEP announced the materials were “incomplete” in May and October 2017.
The third time proved to be the charm for Elcon, as it resubmitted the materials again in late May. Now that the DEP has all necessary materials, Elcon’s application will “undergo a 10-month technical review which will include opportunities for public participation,” according to the DEP.
