EPA to hold full-day meeting on PFAS in Bucks County

The agency will spend nearly 12 hours presenting information and listening to residents.Kyle Bagenstose reports for the Bucks County Courier Times:
The Environmental Protection Agency released an agenda Thursday for its July 25 “community engagement” session in Horsham.
The agency announced the event last month, in which it will hear community concerns regarding local drinking water contaminated with perfluorinated chemicals, also known as PFAS. The agenda details a nearly 12-hour schedule for the event.
According to the EPA, the event will run as follows:
- 9:30 a.m.: Registration
- 10 a.m.: Welcome and PFAS National Leadership Summit Recap
- 10:30 a.m.: EPA PFAS Research and Federal Panel on PFAS Activity in Pennsylvania
- 11:30 a.m.: Lunch (not provided)
- 12:15 p.m.: State panel on PFAS activity in the Mid-Atlantic
- 1 p.m.: Local panel on PFAS activity in Pennsylvania
- 2 p.m.: Community presentation
- 2:30 p.m.: Wrap up of the working session
- 2:45 p.m.: Break
- 3:30-9 p.m.: Listening session
