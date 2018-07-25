Former NJ Gov. Whitman: Trump unfit to remain in office

In a July 22 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman wrote:
President Trump’s disgraceful performance in Helsinki, Finland, and in the days since is an indication that he is not fit to remain in office. Trump’s 2016 “America First” platform might be more aptly named “Russia First” after the disaster that occurred last week.
Trump’s turn toward Russia is indefensible. I am a lifelong Republican. I have campaigned and won as a member of the party, and I have served more than one Republican president. My Republican colleagues — once rightfully critical of President Obama’s engagement strategy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — have to end their willful ignorance of the damage Trump is doing both domestically and internationally. We must put aside the GOP label, as hard as that may be, and demonstrate the leadership our country needs by calling on the president to step down.
Trump’s sycophantic relationship with Putin is unsurprising given his previous comments about Russia and its dictator. What is shocking is how long he has possessed — and disregarded — hard evidence of Putin’s direct role in undermining our elections. According to the New York Times reporting, he saw dispositive emails and texts early in January 2017.
Trumps’ repeated public dismissals of the intelligence coming from his own deputies are deeply disturbing. Along with his walk back of statements last week, and then walking back the walk backs, it’s impossible to keep up, and his behavior warrants a fresh evaluation of whether the president can be trusted with the future of the United States. His apologists will argue that the current outcry is just another attempt by moderates and “establishment” Republicans to discredit the president. But what does this man have to say or do for his supporters to finally see that his actions are detrimental to the country?
Read the full opinion piece here
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Former NJ Gov. Whitman: Trump unfit to remain in office
In a July 22 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman wrote: