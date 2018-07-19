If you live in NJ, you someday could be taxed drip by drip

Matt Arco reports for NJ.com
Critics of New Jersey's high taxes say residents have to pony up for everything but the kitchen sink.
Well, the kitchen sink could soon be added to that.
A state lawmaker is proposing a tax on tap water to revamp New Jersey's aging pipelines.
State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, says water pipelines across the state are old, they're decaying, they pose a serious health risk and the issue is getting worse.
"There is a big problem and it is a problem that affects your health, your kid's health and your grandchildren's health," Smith said. lei
He introduced legislation that would impose a 10-cent tax on every 1,000 gallons consumed, which Smith estimates would cost the average New Jersey household about $32 a year and would net the state about $150 million annually.
The money would be used to repair and replace aging infrastructure.
"Flint Michigan is an example of what happens when you allow your water (system) to deteriorate," Smith said, referring to the city's lead poisoning crisis.
"I think we can begin that public discussion and hopefully get a consensus that the public thinks it is the right thing to do," he said. "You can pay me now or you can pay me a lot more later."
Like this? Click to receive free updates