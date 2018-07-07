July 27 Deadline for 2018 NJDEP Recycling Award Entries

“All across the state, there are many great things happening in recycling and waste reduction,” stated McCabe in a release. “This awards program recognizes these achievements, which help New Jersey remain a national leader in recycling.”
Nominations for the program are due July 27 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon Oct. 17 in Neptune, Monmouth County.
“We encourage nominations that recognize people and organizations that make recycling a priority and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” stated Assistant Commissioner for Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability Paul Baldauf. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”
Nominations may be submitted in 10 categories:
• Institution • Business • Retail Merchant
“We encourage nominations that recognize people and organizations that make recycling a priority and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” stated Assistant Commissioner for Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability Paul Baldauf. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”
Nominations may be submitted in 10 categories:
• Institution • Business • Retail Merchant
• Government • Leadership • Rising Star
• Outstanding Education/Educational Program
• Recycling Industry
• Source Reduction/Resource/Management/Sustainability
• Volunteer Citizen
• Outstanding Education/Educational Program
• Recycling Industry
• Source Reduction/Resource/Management/Sustainability
• Volunteer Citizen
The 2017 awardees included a diverse group of individuals, businesses, and organizations. Among them were a vocational-technical school in West Caldwell, Essex County; a government recycling program in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County; and a pharmaceutical company in Titusville, Mercer County.
New Jersey has a proud legacy of leadership in recycling, becoming the first state to require recycling by passing the New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act in April 1987. Today, the Murphy Administration continues developing policies to further increase recycling rates, clean up the recycling stream, and to adapt recycling strategies to match current lifestyles.
To view the 2018 Recycling Awards application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov
For more details about the annual Recycling Awards Program, contact Steven Rinaldi at njrecycles@dep.nj.gov or (609) 633-0538.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Like this? Click to receive free updates