Sunday, July 1, 2018
NJ lawmakers hold final, pre-summer session tomorrow
By Frank Brill, EnviroPolitics Editor
In addition to the hotly-contested (as always) state budget bill (S2823/A4303) that the governor and legislature now finally agree upon, both houses will consider several environmental bills tomorrow, Monday, July 2, 2018, at what could be their last voting session prior to the Fall.
In the Senate, they are:
S542 (Oroho / Singleton) - Designates High Point State Park as High Point Veterans' State Park.
S731 (Greenstein / Turner) - Permits operation of low-speed electric bicycles. Is this an environmental bill? We’re not sure but decided to list it as such. You know, fresh air, etc.
In the Assembly, they are:
A1237 (McKeon / Vainieri Huttle / Tucker) - Requires State parks, forests, and other natural and historic areas to remain open to public for seven days if emergency is declared due to failure to enact general appropriation law as prescribed by NJ Constitution.
A1330 (Gusciora / Pinkin / Reynolds-Jackson) - Directs Dept. of Agriculture to create pilot program to research cultivation of industrial hemp. No, hemp and pot are not the same. Hemp is for rope. Its botanical cousin is for brownies and chillin.
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:52 AM
