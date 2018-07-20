Not on our New Jersey beaches, Butthead

Butthead, you have been warned: Smoking n New Jersey beaches will result in fines.
On the Long Branch boardwalk today, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill, S2534, that outlaws smoking on public beaches in the state.
The law, that goes into effect on Jan. 1, also extends the smoking ban to any state, county, and municipal parks. A first-time violation results in a $250 fine, followed by $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for any additional offense.
New Jersey already has smoking bans at its state-owned beaches and parks, and a handful of towns have enacted their own laws.
Buttheads, consider yourselves on notice.