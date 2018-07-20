Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Friday, July 20, 2018
Not so fast, Jersey City smokers and midnight tokers
Yesterday, we proclaimed: Light 'em up if you got 'em after Jersey City announced it had decriminalized marijuana.
Whoa, not so fast, the state said today.
In a letter to Municipal Prosecutor Jake Hudnut, Attorney General Giral Grewal said that Hudnut had no right to refuse criminal prosecution on all marijuana-related offenses.
Grewal says that the new policy is “void and has no effect.”
Bummer.
