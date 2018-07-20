Friday, July 20, 2018

Not so fast, Jersey City smokers and midnight tokers


Yesterday, we proclaimed: Light 'em up if you got 'em after Jersey City announced it had decriminalized marijuana.

Whoa, not so fast, the state said today.

In a letter to Municipal Prosecutor Jake Hudnut, Attorney General Giral Grewal said that Hudnut had no right to refuse criminal prosecution on all marijuana-related offenses.

Grewal says that the new policy is “void and has no effect.”

Bummer.

 Like this? Click to receive free updates
Posted by Frank Brill at 5:10 PM
Labels: , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article