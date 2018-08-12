$1.2M appropriation for NJ's Bureau of Marine Fisheries

The supplemental $1.2 million provided under the law (formerly bill A4255) is an increase to the $2.468 million allocated in the Governor's proposed FY2019 budget, granting the Shellfish and Marine Fisheries Management for the Bureau of Marine Fisheries with a total budget of $3.668 million for this coming fiscal year.
Sponsored by Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak, Bruce Land and Vince Mazzeo, the bill was approved by the full Assembly on June 25 by a vote of 71-6-0.
"New Jersey's commercial fishermen catch more than 100 varieties of shellfish and finfish, amounting to over 100 million pounds of seafood each year valued at over $100 million," said Assemblyman Land "This law will allow us to sustain and responsibly maintain the financial viability of the fishing industry, while also keeping New Jersey's water teeming with life for years to come."
The Bureau of Marine Fisheries is responsible for the administration of marine fisheries management program with the objective of protecting, conserving and enhancing marine fisheries' resources and their habitats.
New Jersey has 6 major commercial fishing ports which this law would primarily affect, although the law would affect other ports as well: Atlantic City, Barnegat Light, Belford, Cape May, Point Pleasant and Port Norris.
