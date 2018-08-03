|New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin
Samantha Marcus reports for NJ.com:
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said Friday he's not on board with the state Senate president's approach to stripping Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of his sole constitutional power to certify state revenues.
"For now ... we're not prepared the move the amendment," he said on 1450 AM with Bert Baron.
Senate President Stephen Sweeney wants to go to the voters this fall to ask them to support such a constitutional amendment, and he has bipartisan support in the Senate.
Under the current system, the government has final say overestimating how much money the state can expect to collect in any given year, and in turn, in estimating how much money the state has to spend.
The governor's authority caused the Democratic-controlled Legislature distress during this year's budget negotiations. Murphy argued then that the Legislature's projections were too high and would force him to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in spending.'
Friday, August 3, 2018
Coughlin douses move to shrink NJ Gov. Murphy's power
