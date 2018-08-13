Edward A. Hogan of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus elected as Fellow of American College of Environmental Lawyers

|Edward A. Hogan, Esq.
The American College of Environmental Lawyers recently announced the election of 24 new Fellows and two Honorary Fellows.
Included in this group of attorneys from throughout the nation is Edward A. Hogan, a Member of law firm Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A., and Co-Chair of its Environmental Law Group.
ACOEL President, John C. Cruden, stated that the lawyers elected as Fellows to the College “include the top environmental lawyers in government service, public interest, academia, and private practice drawn from across the country. These individuals, chosen by their peers, have earned this recognition based on achievements over a minimum 15-year period, during which they have led the field in diverse areas of environmental law and policy.”
ACOEL is an association of distinguished environmental lawyers whose members are admitted by invitation only. ACOEL members are dedicated to maintaining and improving the ethical practice of environmental law, the administration of justice, and the development of environmental law at both the state and federal level.
Hogan represents and counsels developers, redevelopers, manufacturers, commercial entities, and highly-regulated service businesses in all aspects of environmental law and litigation.
He earned his J.D. from Georgetown University, his M.F.S. from Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, and his B.S. from Saint Peter’s University.
