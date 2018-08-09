Re-sending: Some good news for all you lighthouse fans

[Editor's Note: Some of you were unable to access this post when it was sent originally, so we're resending it. Sorry for any confusion.]
Chris Franklin reports for NJ.com
The second oldest lighthouse in the state -- dangerously exposed to elements along the Delaware Bay -- received some help by way of a nonprofit organization. And it was just in time for National Lighthouse Day.
The New Jersey Conservation Foundation recently sold 8.8 acres of land to the state's Department of Environmental Protection to provide additional access and protection for the lighthouse, which is more than 150 years old.
The land will become part of the Heislerville Wildlife Management Area, which is where the lighthouse is located, adjacent to the Delaware Bay in Maurice River. The sale price was a "bargain" price of $8,668, according to the foundation.
"East Point Lighthouse is a valuable cultural resource, and we are grateful to the New Jersey Conservation Foundation for partnering with the NJDEP as we explore long-term solutions that will protect the structure," NJDEP Assistant Commissioner for Natural and Historic Resources Ray Bukowski said in a statement.
The lighthouse, built in 1849, has survived a fire, but weather-related issues from a number of storms in recent years have caused a significant amount of erosion. State, county, township and lighthouse officials are looking at ways to protect the lighthouse from damage and to keep the lighthouse open for years to come.
