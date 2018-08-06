Batteries address gaps in power

The improving economics of storage, combined with regulatory mandates in some states, has prompted a surge in battery projects nationwide. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy has plans for one of the country’s largest energy-storage initiatives in Colorado.

“The holy grail for renewable energy is to have storage you can dispatch at any time,” said Ellen Anderson, executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Energy Transmission Lab.
Ramsey-based Connexus — which serves 130,000 customers in portions of seven counties, particularly Anoka and Sherburne — began looking at energy storage in 2016. At first, batteries didn’t pencil out.
But Connexus devised a plan that would work, saving the co-op around $4 million in annual power-supply costs.
“This is a cost-efficient project for them,” Anderson said. “They will save customers money because they will reduce peak demand.”
