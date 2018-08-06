Mike Hughlett reports for the Star Tribune:



Renewable energy in Minnesota is about to take a potentially big step forward.



Connexus Energy is building two electricity “storage” systems — solar-panel arrays connected to big batteries. Each battery can store up to two hours of power, allowing Connexus to inject renewable energy into the grid on command.

“It’s a big endeavor, especially since it is new and first of its kind,” said Greg Ridderbusch, CEO of Ramsey-based Connexus, the state’s largest cooperatively owned electricity provider. “It’s not research and development. This is a commercial project.”

The $31 million undertaking marks the first commercial-battery deployment in Minnesota and the largest by an electric co-op in the country. Falling battery prices have made “solar-plus-storage” a viable alternative for Connexus.

The improving economics of storage, combined with regulatory mandates in some states, has prompted a surge in battery projects nationwide. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy has plans for one of the country’s largest energy-storage initiatives in Colorado.

Xcel’s battery efforts in Minnesota have been limited, though it may unveil bigger plans next year.