Mike Hughlett reports for the Star Tribune:
Renewable energy in Minnesota is about to take a potentially big step forward.
Connexus Energy is building two electricity “storage” systems — solar-panel arrays connected to big batteries. Each battery can store up to two hours of power, allowing Connexus to inject renewable energy into the grid on command.
“It’s a big endeavor, especially since it is new and first of its kind,” said Greg Ridderbusch, CEO of Ramsey-based Connexus, the state’s largest cooperatively owned electricity provider. “It’s not research and development. This is a commercial project.”
The $31 million undertaking marks the first commercial-battery deployment in Minnesota and the largest by an electric co-op in the country. Falling battery prices have made “solar-plus-storage” a viable alternative for Connexus.
The improving economics of storage, combined with regulatory mandates in some states, has prompted a surge in battery projects nationwide. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy has plans for one of the country’s largest energy-storage initiatives in Colorado.
Xcel’s battery efforts in Minnesota have been limited, though it may unveil bigger plans next year.
Batteries address gaps in power
“The holy grail for renewable energy is to have storage you can dispatch at any time,” said Ellen Anderson, executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Energy Transmission Lab.
Ramsey-based Connexus — which serves 130,000 customers in portions of seven counties, particularly Anoka and Sherburne — began looking at energy storage in 2016. At first, batteries didn’t pencil out.
But Connexus devised a plan that would work, saving the co-op around $4 million in annual power-supply costs.
“This is a cost-efficient project for them,” Anderson said. “They will save customers money because they will reduce peak demand.”Read the full story
