Scorching summer in Europe signals long-term changes

|People trying to cool down in the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Alissa J. Rubin reports for the New York Times:
PARIS — In Northern Europe, this summer feels like a modern-day version of the biblical plagues. Cows are dying of thirst in Switzerland, fires are gobbling up timber in Sweden, the majestic Dachstein glacier is melting in Austria.
In London, stores are running out of fans and air-conditioners. In Greenland, an iceberg may break off a piece so large that it could trigger a tsunami that destroys settlements on shore. Last week, Sweden’s highest peak, Kebnekaise mountain, no longer was in first place after its glacier tip melted.
Southern Europe is even hotter. Temperatures in Spain and Portugal are expected to reach 105-110 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend. On Saturday, several places in Portugal experienced record highs, and over the past week, two people have died in Spain from the high temperatures, and a third in Portugal.
But in the northernmost latitudes, where the climate is warming faster than the global average, temperatures have been the most extreme, according to a study by researchers at Oxford University and the World Weather Attribution network.
By analyzing data from seven weather stations in northern Europe,
the researchers found that the closer a community is to the Arctic
Circle, the more this summer’s heat stood out in the temperature
record. A number of cities and towns in Norway, Sweden and Finland hit all-time highs this summer, with towns as far north as
the Arctic Circle recording nearly 90-degree temperatures. Not only is much of northern and western Europe hotter than normal, but the weather is also more erratic. Torrential rains and violent thunderstorms have alternated with droughts in parts of France. In the Netherlands, a drought — rather than the rising seas — is hurting its system of dikes because there is not enough fresh water countering the seawater.