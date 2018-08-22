These NJ towns aren’t waiting for Gov. Murphy to decide whether to sign bill charging fee for plastic shopping bags

Michael Sol Warren reports for NJ.com:
After a rapid push through Trenton at the end of the last legislative session, a bill to place fees on single-use shopping bags is sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.
But some Garden State towns aren't waiting for the governor to take action.
Communities across the state, though mostly along the Shore, have either banned plastic bags or put fees on plastic bags and other single-use items. Even if Gov. Murphy signs the bill to create a statewide fee, communities with stricter rules will be grandfathered in.
Here are 13 New Jersey towns, and one county, where plastic bags,and in some cases, straws, forks and styrofoam containers are shunned.
Types of regulations
The local ordinances apply to businesses and so far range from outright bans on single-use plastic bags to fees.
Some towns have gone beyond bags as well: Plastic straws, plastic utensils and Styrofoam food containers have been targets by new regulations.
Monmouth Beach
In Monmouth County, the tiny borough of Monmouth Beach has been lauded by environmental groups for passing perhaps the strictest plastic regulations in New Jersey.
The community enacted a total ban on plastic bags, plastic straws and polystyrene (like Styrofoam) food containers; the regulations went into effect on June 1. The borough's ordinance includes fines of up to $2,400.
Jersey City
Jersey City has banned single-use plastic bags, after passing an ordinance in June. The ban, which passed unanimously, goes into effect next summer. Retailers that violate the new rule can be fined up to $100 for each infraction.
Hoboken
Hoboken moved almost in lockstep with Jersey City to ban single-use plastic bags, also unanimously passing a ban in June.
Hoboken's ban goes into effect this coming winter; once it is in place, violators will face fines up to $500.
Long Beach
Long Beach's ban on plastic bags became effective in May.
The Long Beach ordinance makes an exemption for bait shops, according to a Patch report.
Belmar
Belmar's ban on plastic bags, which was passed in May, goes into effect next spring. Businesses that get caught handing out single-use plastic bags can be fined up to $2,500 for each violation, with a limit on $10,000 in fines.
According to a TAPinto report, the ordinance had the support of Belmar's business community.
Point Pleasant Beach
Plastic bags have been banned in Point Pleasant Beach since the borough's ordinance went into effect on on May 15, the day it was passed.
Harvey Cedars
The smallest community on this list, with only 22 businesses according to the Press of Atlantic City, Harvey Cedars's ban on plastic bags took effect on June 1.
