Cuomo Bridge: 'Dangerous situation' on Tappan Zee halts opening of new Westchester-bound span

Matt Coyne and
Thomas B. Zambito
report for The Record:
A piece of the old Tappan Zee Bridge became destabilized Friday, creating “a potentially dangerous situation," which caused state officials to call off plans to open the Westchester-bound span of its replacement, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority, said engineers disassembling the Tappan Zee feared the destabilized piece of the old bridge could fall.
DEMOLITION: Tappan Zee Bridge demolition timeline
“Given its proximity to the new completed span, out of an abundance of caution, motorists will remain in the current traffic configuration until a thorough evaluation by Tappan Zee Constructors is complete,” Driscoll said Saturday morning.
It’s unclear when the new eastbound span will open.
“The second span is finished and ready to open to traffic as soon as the Thruway Authority is assured there is no risk to the new span,” he added.
The discovery prompted the Coast Guard to close the navigational channel under the bridge and the traffic shift already underway was canceled late Friday.
Read the full story