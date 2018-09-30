Denmark will help NY plan to add offshore wind energy

Thomas C. Zambito reports for LoHud.com
New York will work with offshore wind experts from Denmark as it pushes ahead with its multi-billion dollar plan to add renewable sources of power to the state’s energy grid.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced Thursday it has agreed to work with the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate to come up with cost-saving strategies for developing offshore wind energy off the Atlantic coast of Long Island and the Rockaways.
The agreement with the Danish Ministry, known as a memorandum of understanding, will allow state officials to tap into the expertise of the world’s third largest producer of offshore wind energy.
“In our experience, offshore wind provides affordable, reliable and clean energy, while creating scores of jobs and growing the economy,” said Lars Christian Lilleholt, Denmark’s minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate. “I hope that our collaboration will help New York to develop its abundant offshore wind energy resources."
The $2.1 billion tab for the offshore wind plan will be picked up by ratepayers across the state, while most of the energy produced will remain on Long Island. Residential customers could see increases of as much as 76 cents a month in their electric bills by 2020.
