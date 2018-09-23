Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Environmental bills set for votes in NJ Assembly on Sep. 27
The New Jersey Assembly has scheduled the following bills for consideration when it holds its next voting session at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, 2018:
A1053 (Houghtaling / Taliaferro / Andrzejczak) - Revises and expands laws on trespass and vandalism on agricultural and horticultural lands.
A3676 (Mazzeo / Armato / Giblin) - Creates Garden State Growth Zone at Atlantic City International Airport and the surrounding area; adjusts full-time employee designation requirements.
AJR150 (Johnson / Conaway) - Designates October 8 of each year as "Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day" in NJ.
Posted by Frank Brill at 7:01 AM
