Sunday, September 16, 2018

Four bills in NJ Assembly enviro committee on Monday

The Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, September 17, 2018, in Committee Room 12, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bill(s) will be considered:
Swain
(pending intro and referral)
Prohibits sale or distribution of products containing asbestos.
Speight
(pending intro and referral)
Revises 2050 limit on Statewide greenhouse gas emissions.
Taliaferro/Carter/Caputo
(pending intro and referral)
Corrects project list in P.L.2018, c.85, which appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects.
AR-184
Pinkin
(pending intro and referral)

Expresses opposition to EPA’s “Affordable Clean Energy” rule proposal.
Posted by Frank Brill at 6:16 PM
Labels: , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article