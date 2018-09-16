Four bills in NJ Assembly enviro committee on Monday

The Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, September 17, 2018, in Committee Room 12, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bill(s) will be considered:
Swain
(pending intro and referral)
Prohibits sale or distribution of products containing asbestos.
Speight
(pending intro and referral)
Revises 2050 limit on Statewide greenhouse gas emissions.
Taliaferro/Carter/Caputo
(pending intro and referral)
Corrects project list in P.L.2018, c.85, which appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects.
AR-184
Pinkin
(pending intro and referral)
Expresses opposition to EPA’s “Affordable Clean Energy” rule proposal.