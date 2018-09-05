I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration

I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
The New York Times today took the rare step of publishing the following anonymous Op-Ed essay. It did so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to the paper and whose job, the Times said, would be jeopardized by its disclosure.
President Trump is facing a test of his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader.
It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.
The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
I would know. I am one of them.
To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.
But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.
That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.