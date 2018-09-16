New vice-chairperson named to NJ enviro-committee

|Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez
appointed as vice-chairwoman of the New Jersey Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.
|Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora
The committee is responsible for addressing statewide concerns such as water safety, carbon emissions, combatting pollution, along with other various pieces of legislation aimed at improving quality of life for New Jersey residents.
The vice-chairmanship was previously held by Assemblyman Reed Gusciora, who recently left the Assembly and assumed the role of Mayor of Trenton.
"I am honored to serve as the Vice-chair of the Environment and Solid Waste Committee, especially at such a critical time when we must be proactive in protecting our environment, said Lopez (D-Middlesex).
"It is a responsibility for us as legislators to play a significant role in making New Jersey a clean and healthy place to live, as well as preserving all of the resources our state has to offer. I look forward to tackling the many environmental concerns that are affecting New Jersey residents throughout our state."
Lopez also serves as a member of the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, the Oversight, Reform and the Federal Relations, and Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee in the Assembly.
Like Speaker Coughlin, she represents the 19th Legislative District, which covers Carteret, Perth Amboy, South Amboy, Sayreville, and Woodbridge.
