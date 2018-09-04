NJ becomes first state to establish standards for PFOAs

Taylor McFarland reports for NJ Sierra Club:
Today, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection established a safe drinking standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), for one of the most toxic perfluorinated compounds (PFCs): perfluoronanoic acid (PFNA). Currently, there are no Federal drinking water standards for these contaminants, which have been detected in drinking water supplies in New Jersey and which are associated with adverse health effects. The rule will require water companies to remove PFNAs from drinking water. Groundwater containing toxic PFNAs will have to be removed as well.
“New Jersey is the first state in the nation to put standards in place for PFNAs. This is a win for clean water and the public health. New Jersey has serious problems with PFAs. It has been pervasive in many New Jersey public water systems. Establishing standards for these chemicals will help clean up our groundwater from toxins,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.
“By setting the standard, the DEP can get water companies to remove chemicals from drinking water and require cleanups on toxic sites to meet the standard. We must make sure the people of New Jersey are not being exposed to PFAS or other toxins in our water, fish, or anywhere else.”
The Department is adopting amendments to the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) rules at N.J.A.C. 7:10 to establish, as recommended by the New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Institute (Institute), a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) of 0.013 micrograms per liter (µg/l) and an MCL for 1,2,3-trichloropropane (1,2,3-TCP) of 0.030 µg/l. The adopted rule requires public community and public nontransient noncommunity water systems to monitor for these contaminants beginning in the first quarter of 2019.
“It’s critical that New Jersey will establish standards on PFNAs and PFOs but we would like to work on a stronger standard. PFNA is an endocrine disrupter that has been linked to some cancers in humans and to reproductive and developmental problems in animals. DEP must also establish standards on other chemicals that are prevalent in New Jersey like PFOs. 20% of the people in New Jersey are exposed to these toxic chemicals, said Tittel.
“Last year, PFOS was found at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and the surrounding areas in Burlington County. In Salem and Gloucester County, PFOs found near the Solvay site were seven times over standard. The longer we wait to develop stricter standards, the more people’s health is at risk. Repeated exposure to PFOS can lead to development defects in children and pregnant women, liver and kidney problems, and even tumors.”
