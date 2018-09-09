NJ economic development bills in committee Thursday

The Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee will meet on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:00 PM in Committee Room 16, 4th Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bills will be considered:
A1700 (Dancer / Vainieri Huttle) - Specifies vacant shopping malls and office parks as eligible for designation as areas in need of redevelopment.
A2926 (McKeon) - "New Jersey Transit Villages Act."
A3075 (Quijano / Pinkin) - Encourages development of public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in redevelopment projects.
A3797 (Jasey / Chaparro) - Permits municipal land banking in conjunction with online property database development.
A4023 / S446 (DeAngelo / Addiego / Madden) - Provides preferences for certain businesses applying for workforce development grants.
AJR150 (Johnson / Conaway) - Designates October 8 of each year as "Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day" in NJ. (pending intro and referral)
