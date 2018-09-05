NJDEP grants to offset electric charging stations costs

It Pay$ to Plug In
NJ’s Electric Vehicle Charging Grants
It Pay$ to Plug In provides grants to offset the cost of purchasing and installing electric vehicle charging stations. The program is designed to expand New Jersey’s growing network of electric vehicle infrastructure, allowing residents, businesses, and government agencies to purchase and drive electric vehicles. EVs dramatically reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality for everyone.
We are accepting applications for our waitlist in anticipation of funding becoming available!
Eligible Projects
Still have questions? Email us at Drivegreen@dep.nj.gov or call (609)292-7953.
Eligible Applicants
Private residential dwellings other than multi-unit dwellings are not eligible for grants.
The program is open to all other applicants: Businesses, governments, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.
Reimbursement Amounts
Upon completion of work in accordance with the eligibility criteria,NJDEP will reimburse each applicant for a percentage of eligible costs, up to a maximum of:
How to apply for a Charging Grant
Step 1: Complete the Application Form, Project Information Form, Certification Checklist, Deadlines Acknowledgement Form, W-9 Form, and sign your business up for NJStart if you haven’t already. Visit the It Pays to Plug In FAQ for answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Step 2: Submit to NJDEP Bureau of Mobile Sources at DriveGreen@dep.nj.gov.
Step 3: If the grant application is approved, NJDEP will provide and execute a grant agreement with the applicant.
Step 4: Install charging station(s) within 9 months of NJDEP grant execution. Do not purchase or install equipment before your grant has been executed. Completed projects are not eligible.
Step 5: Complete and submit the Reimbursement Request Form along with paid invoices to NJDEP Bureau of Mobile Sources at DriveGreen@dep.nj.gov.
Step 6: After NJDEP review and approval of provided invoices, grant funds will be disbursed.