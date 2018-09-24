Up for votes in the NJ State Senate on Thursday

The New Jersey Senate will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 27. Among the bills scheduled for consideration are the following:
S1707 (Oroho / Bateman) - Exempts governmental entities acquiring lands for open space located in a deed-authorized common interest community from paying community fees if, at time of acquisition, the community has never been formed or has been dissolved or discontinued.
S1821 (Singleton) - Establishes a procedure for the removal of certain abandoned water control structures causing property erosion.
S2511 (Madden) - Changes title of DEP "conservation officer" to "conservation police officer."
A1330 / S2491 (Gusciora / Pinkin / Reynolds-Jackson / O'Scanlon / Gopal) - Directs Dept. of Agriculture to create pilot program to research cultivation of industrial hemp.
Votes to consider adoption of the Governor’s recommendations on the following bills:
S1057 (Van Drew / Gopal / Houghtaling) - Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish a loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses.
A3676 (Mazzeo / Armato / Giblin) - Creates Garden State Growth Zone at Atlantic City International Airport and the surrounding area; adjusts full-time employee designation requirements.
A vote to concur with the Assembly amendments to the following bill:
S2333 (Gordon / Lopez / Benson) - Requires NJT to establish an office of real estate economic development and transit-oriented development; requires an annual report of certain real property information.
