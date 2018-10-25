'Corrupt' Menendez just faced 'Trump clone' Hugin in their only debate. Here's how it went.

|Republican challenger Bob Hugin (left) and Democratic U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (right) debate at NJTV's studios in Newark on Wednesday night. It was the only debate of their race. (Julio Cortez | AP Pool)
In their first and only debate in New Jersey's contentious U.S. Senate election, Democratic incumbent Robert Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin continued the name-calling that has characterized their unexpectedly close race.
Squaring off at NJTV's studios in Newark on Wednesday night, the two Union City natives, both 64, swapped some of the same insults they have been tossing at each other.
The debate was a lot more civil than the campaign has been, except when Hugin defended his advertisements resurrecting the unproven charges that Menendez slept with underage prostitutes.
The commercials were roundly criticized by nonpartisan fact-checkers and no evidence ever surfaced to support the allegations.
"The people of New Jersey deserve all the information," said Hugin, a former CEO of Summit-based pharmaceutical company Celgene Co.
"It's a lie, Bob," Menendez shot back. "You know it's a lie."
The debate took place as polls show Hugin remaining within single digits of Menendez, less than two weeks before Election Day -- despite New Jersey's Democratic lean and the unpopularity here of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican whom Hugin supported in 2016.