Enviros on separate pages when it comes to fracking bans

|Fracking wastewater being dumped into a holding pool.
Tom Johnson reports
for NJ Spotlight:
Same groups that previously backed prohibition want to focus instead on fracking ban coming before Delaware River Basin Commission
State lawmakers are moving once again to ban the dumping of fracking waste in New Jersey. But, not so fast, say some of the environmentalists who have pushed the proposal for years.
Legislation (S-678) that would ban the practice, a bill previously twice vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie, won approval earlier this month from the Senate Environment and Energy Committee.
But the same groups that backed a prohibition in the past now want to hold off sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. Instead, they want to press the governor, one of the five members of the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), to focus on another fracking ban pending on that agency’s agenda.
The DRBC is expected to vote this fall on a new rule that would ban the practice of fracking, the process of injecting massive amounts of water, sand, and chemicals into shale formations to extract natural gas, within the basin.
