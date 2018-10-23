New York State’s Bay Scallop Season Opens November 5

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation reports:
Bay scallops (Argopecten irradians) are New York’s official state shellfish, and a highly anticipated local seafood option this time of year. They get their name from the shallow waterbodies they’re found in, such as the Peconic, Gardiners and Shinnecock bays here in New York’s marine waters. Shellfish, which include scallops, clams, oysters, and mussels, can be harvested from certified waters in New York year-round, with the exception of bay scallops. Bay scallop season opens on the first Monday of November, which this year is November 5th and closes on March 31st.
To retain bay scallops, they must be over 2-¼ inches in length from its mid-hinge to mid-bill and also display an annual growth ring(pictured), which ensures they have been able to reproduce prior to being harvested.
Bay scallops have a relatively short life expectancy, averaging about 20-22 months but could live up to 26 months. Spawning occurs from mid-May through October or early November. During these months, shell growth occurs at a rate of about 10-12 mm per month, but can vary depending on environmental factors, including their surrounding habitat, water temperature, and food availability.
Annual growth rings form where the stoppage of growth during the winter meets new growth that resumes in the spring. The location of the annual growth ring on the scallop valve (shell) may vary and is sometimes confused with growth checks on the scallop shell so you need to carefully check scallops for the presence of an annual growth ring.
The annual growth ring is typically raised and easy to see. You can also check for the annual growth ring by running your fingernail from the shell edge to hinge; if it catches, this can be a good indicator of where the annual growth ring is. The growth ring can also be associated with a change in shell color and can be seen easier on the bottom shell but this is not always the case.
For more information, visit Shellfish Harvest Limits.
Like this? Click to receive free updates