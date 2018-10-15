Monday, October 15, 2018

NJ Senate Environment & Energy Committee meets today



The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 10, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.

     The following bills will be considered:

S678 (Bateman / Smith) - Prohibits treatment, discharge, disposal, application to a roadway, or storage of wastewater, wastewater solids, sludge, drill cuttings or other byproducts from natural gas exploration or production using hydraulic fracturing.

S2252 (Smith / Greenstein) - Establishes Statewide public plug-in electric vehicle charging system.

S2674 (Cruz-Perez) - Revises standard for warrantless seizure of animal at risk due to a violation of law concerning the necessary care and tethering of animals.

S2921 (Greenstein) - Corrects project list in P.L.2018, c.85, which appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects.

SCR134 (Greenstein / Bateman) - Proposes a constitutional amendment to make State trustee of public natural resources and guarantee to the people other environmental rights.

SR99 (Singleton) - Urges US Secretary of Interior to designate Rancocas Creek as National Water Trail.

Frank Brill at 1:36 AM
