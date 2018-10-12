NY/NJ Baykeeper Board. Chair Judge John D'Amico, Jr., NJDEP Dep. Debbie Mans, Aberdeen Enviro. & Shade Tree Advisory Board. Chair Paul Rinear, NY/NJ Baykeeper COO Meredith DeMarco & CEO Greg Remaud
RED BANK, NJ - It was an evening of environmental advocacy at NY/NJ Baykeeper’s Annual Award Reception & Wine Tasting as the Matawan-based nonprofit organization honored its former Baykeeper and Executive Director Debbie Mans, who was recently named Deputy Commissioner at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP).
Also honored was Paul Rinear, Chair of the Aberdeen Environmental and Shade Tree Advisory Board.
The event, held Thursday, October 11, at the Monmouth Boat Club in Red Bank, celebrated the environmental efforts and advocacy of both award recipients.
Before taking the helm of NY/NJ Baykeeper in 2008, Mans served as the Environmental and Energy Policy Advisor to former Gov. Jon Corzine and was later appointed to the New Jersey State Planning Commission. She also served as NY/NJ Baykeeper's Policy Director from 2002-2006.
Mans has worked with the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association and has served on the boards of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters and New Jersey Future.
Rinear, who serves as Director of Information Technology at CMI in Tinton Falls, is a member of the Northeast Sustainable Energy Alliance and is involved in local environmental groups including the Bayshore Watershed Council, Sierra Club, and Sustainable Jersey.
