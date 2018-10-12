Before taking the helm of NY/NJ Baykeeper in 2008, Mans served as the Environmental and Energy Policy Advisor to former Gov. Jon Corzine and was later appointed to the New Jersey State Planning Commission. She also served as NY/NJ Baykeeper's Policy Director from 2002-2006.
Mans has worked with the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association and has served on the boards of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters and New Jersey Future.
Rinear, who serves as Director of Information Technology at CMI in Tinton Falls, is a member of the Northeast Sustainable Energy Alliance and is involved in local environmental groups including the Bayshore Watershed Council, Sierra Club, and Sustainable Jersey.