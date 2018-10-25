Some of Philly's recyclables are being burned, not reused

Chad Pradelli reports for Action News ABC 6:
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --You collect it, sort it, and think it is being recycled.
But instead of being reused, some of the recyclables in the City of Philadelphia are being burned.
The reason comes down to money. In the past, municipalities actually made money getting rid of recyclables.
Not anymore.
In recent years, the price to get rid of bottles and other recyclables has skyrocketed, leaving budgets in tatters.
Why is the price going up? China, which used to be a dumping ground for much of America's recycling, has tightened its standards.
They're now turning away some foreign garbage.
"I would say we're in a bit of a crisis given what's going on in China with their strict regulations banning certain materials," said Commissioner Carlton Williams of the Philadelphia Streets Department.
China is now keeping a close eye on what, in recycling parlance, is called contamination. It's when the potential recyclables come in wet, or still contain food or residual waste.
All of those things play a big role in what they can accept and process.
In 2012, Philadelphia took in $6 million getting rid of its recycling. That was the last profitable year.
It now pays between $3 million and $4 million annually, and that number is climbing. The city's recycling contract with Republic Services expired at the end of September.
Commissioner Williams says, last year, the city paid Republic on average $16 per ton to get rid of recycling.
When the contract expired last month, Republic wanted $170 per ton until a new contract was reached. The city refused.
Waste Management stepped in and is now taking half of the city's recycling at a cost of $78 per ton.
The other half is being incinerated with other trash at a Southwest Philadelphia Covanta facility.
