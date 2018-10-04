Dan Radel reports for the Asbury Park Press:
OCEANPORT - New Jersey City University is making plans to open a campus at Fort Monmouth.
NJCU is one of Brookdale Community College's university partners and it appears as if the partnership will continue even as NJCU opens its own location.
An agreement was reached Sept. 25 between the state agency redeveloping the Fort Monmouth property and developer KKF University Enterprises for a "state-of-the-art, satellite campus in the heart of Fort Monmouth’s main post" for NJCU.
NJCU President Sue Henderson spoke at a June meeting of the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders and indicated the Fort Monmouth campus would be for juniors and seniors who completed two years at Brookdale.
The fort campus would have 15 classrooms including nursing labs, which according to Henderson could increase the enrollment of Brookdale's nursing program.
According to the purchase and sale agreement, KKF will buy historic Squier Hall for $2.5 million and invest a minimum of $10 million to renovate the 1935-era administrative building.
Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Thursday, October 4, 2018
University bringing campus to NJ's Fort Monmouth
Dan Radel reports for the Asbury Park Press: