Christie rumored to be Trump's next Attorney General

New Jersey's former governor is on a shortlist of people to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a new report. (Andy Mills/NJ Advance Media)
Matt Arco reports for NJ.com:
Former Gov. Chris Christie is on President Donald Trump's short list of less than a half-dozen people to be the nation's next attorney general, according to multiple reports..
New Jersey's 55th governor has coveted the position. Now that Trump has pushed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of as the country's chief law enforcement officer Wednesday, Christie's name has emerged as a possible replacement.
The White House confirmed to NJ Advance Media Christie was there Thursday and that he met with Trump adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. It was a previously scheduled meeting, according to the White House.
Christie, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, outgoing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Attorney General William Barr, who served under President George H. W. Bush, are being considered, CBS News and CNN reported.
CBS News predicted the list of names is likely to grow in the coming days.