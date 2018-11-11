Clean Water Action asks AG to review Oyster Creek deal

Clean Water Action has requested a review by the NJ Attorney General of the proposed deal to transfer the Oyster Creek license and $982 million decommissioning fund to a Camden (NJ)-based company that has partnered with a Canadian energy giant reportedly facing corruption charges in that country.
The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing the deal between Oyster Creek owner, Exelon, and Holtec International Inc., a dry cask storage manufacturing company. A decision is expected by May, 2019.
The company that takes control of the Oyster Creek decommissioning will not only have access to the fund, but also nuclear materials and over a million pounds of highly radioactive nuclear waste.
“This is a state and national security issue,” said Janet Tauro, Clean Water Action, NJ Board Chair. “Every precaution must be taken to ensure that those nuclear materials do not fall into the wrong hands.”
