Forecasters Blew It, Rutgers Climatologist Says

Tom Haydon reports in TapIntoBayonne:
Thursday's autumn snowstorm hit much harder than weather forecasts predicted, the worst of it when most people would be on the roads for the evening rush hour, said Rutgers University professor and state climatologist David Robinson.
"The weather forecast was incorrect. I'm not a forecaster and I don't like to throw darts, but it was a blown forecast," Robinson said.
Contributing to the problem was the colder than expected air temperatures. Warmer air was expected to change the snow to rain, Robinson said.
Snow came down fast, an inch to two inches an hour at times during the storm, and it occurred "at the absolute worst time," he said.
"Everything had to align just right, and unfortunately it did," Robinson said. Had the storm hit after the evening commute home, plows could have cleared city streets overnight, he said.
Like this? Click to receive free updates