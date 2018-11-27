Garden State salad lovers, emerge from your bunkers

|The good stuff. A field of New Jersey romaine lettuce (NJ Department of Agriculture)
By Frank Brill, EnviroPolitics editor
In the mood for a nice, crisp salad filled with romaine lettuce?
If it was grown in New Jersey, you needn’t be concerned by those pre-Thanksgiving health warnings.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture today announced:
"The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention have announced that their agencies have narrowed down the source of contaminated romaine lettuce at the heart of a recent outbreak of E. coli 0157:H7, and that no New Jersey-grown lettuce is connected to the outbreak.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture, therefore, reminds consumers and retailers that romaine lettuce grown in New Jersey can be purchased with confidence. Consumers should make sure that any romaine they buy is clearly labeled as to where it was produced.
In announcing the modification of its earlier advisory against eating any romaine, the FDA said in a statement that, “There is no recommendation for consumers or retailers to avoid using romaine lettuce that is certain to have been harvested from areas outside of the Central Coast growing regions of northern and central California.”
Like California doesn't have enough problems already.
Like this? Click to receive free updates