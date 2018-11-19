Monday, November 19, 2018

NJ paint stewardship, enviro-funding in committee Nov. 26

The New Jersey Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, to take up the following bills:

 S2815 - Requires paint producers to implement or participate in paint stewardship program.

S3049 - Appropriates $28,883,557 in 2003 and 1992 bond act monies for loans for dam restoration and repair projects and inland waters projects.

S3110 - Makes supplemental appropriation of $50 million from General Fund to DEP and adds language provisions concerning the use of certain environmental settlement monies for natural resource restoration projects.

SCR118 - Urges President and Congress to require interstate natural gas pipelines constructed in N.J. to conform with N.J. regulations for intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Posted by Frank Brill at 3:20 PM
