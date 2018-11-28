Wednesday, November 28, 2018

NJ sets wetness records. Trump denies it's climate change



New Jersey’s gotten wetter over the last couple decades, and 2018 could rank among the state’s top five wettest years stretching back to 1895. A federal climate report released last week says far worse effects are coming. President Donald Trump's response? "I don't believe it."

NJTV's Brenda Flanigan reports from a once-again-flooded Fairfield, NJ.

Like this? Click to receive free updates
Posted by Frank Brill at 11:34 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article