Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
NJ sets wetness records. Trump denies it's climate change
New Jersey’s gotten wetter over the last couple decades, and 2018 could rank among the state’s top five wettest years stretching back to 1895. A federal climate report released last week says far worse effects are coming. President Donald Trump's response? "I don't believe it."
NJTV's Brenda Flanigan reports from a once-again-flooded Fairfield, NJ.
