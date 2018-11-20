Pennsylvania planning to crank up its solar energy efforts

Tim Sylvia reports for pc magazine:
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has announced a new RPS initiative aimed at increasing the state’s amount of deployed solar and job creation.
The plan, dubbed “Pennsylvania’s Solar Future” is a strong starting point for a state that currently generates less than 1 percent of its electricity from solar resources.
The plan itself is not one coherent guideline, but rather an aggregate of 15 recommended strategies. These strategies vary in the means by which solar would be developed, but disappointingly more than half of the strategies eye increasing development in either utility-scale or distributed systems, rather than both.
The plan itself is not one coherent guideline, but rather an aggregate of 15 recommended strategies. These strategies vary in the means by which solar would be developed, but disappointingly more than half of the strategies eye increasing development in either utility-scale or distributed systems, rather than both.
While the bright side remains that the plan may choose to use a strategy that utilizes both distributed and utility-scale solar, strategies that use both make up less than half of the total strategies contained in the plan. This type of potential one-or-the-other development is eerily similar to what has happened in Arizona, where utilities are more than happy to develop solar through massive projects, yet kick, scream and fight against the expansion of distributed solar in their service areas.Click to receive free updates