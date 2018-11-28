The 13 NJ counties that clean up the most dead deer

The population of white-tailed deer in New Jersey has exploded and caused problems.
Bill Gallo Jr. reports for NJ.com:
The white-tailed deer population in New Jersey was so critically low from over-harvesting that state wildlife officials restocked some of the woodlands to revive the dwindling population.
That was a century ago.
The handful of deer grew through the 20th century and into the 21st until today when deer are everywhere from the most rural to even urban areas. One of the most dangerous times for motorists — and deer — is in the breeding or rutting season from mid-September through November.
When deer and vehicles meet, it becomes a dangerous situation.
Where the most dead deer were collected in 2017
Following is a list of the 13 counties with the most deer collected after being found dead along New Jersey state highways. The figures are from the New Jersey Department of Transportation and represent just those deer carcasses picked up along state roadways. They do not include the dead deer picked up by counties and municipalities from the roads which they have jurisdiction over.
All counties in New Jersey had dead deer collected from their state roads. The counties not on our list below and the number of deer collected there are: Atlantic, 69; Camden, 76; Cape May, 5; Cumberland, 36; Essex, 69; Gloucester, 87; Hudson, 6; and Salem, 50.
13. Union County
During 2017 in Union County there were 97 dead deer picked up from state highways. That number is up by 28 from the 69 collected in 2016.
12. Burlington County
In 2017, the state Department of Transportation picked up 155 deer carcasses from the roadways it has jurisdiction over in Burlington County. That number is just two more than the 153 that were gathered from the state roads there in 2016.
11. Passaic County
In Passaic County, the state picked up 183 dead deer from its roadways in 2017. That number is 63 more than the 120 collected in 2016.
10. Ocean County
In Ocean County the state collected 304 dead deer in 2017 along the roadways over which it has jurisdiction. That number is 55 more than the 249 collected in 2016 on those same roads.
9. Bergen County
In Bergen County the number of dead deer collected by the Department of Transportation from its roadways in 2017 totaled 340. In 2016, 308 deer carcasses were picked up, 32 fewer.
8. Sussex County
In rural Sussex County, in the northwestern corner of the state, 355 dead deer where removed from its roads by the Department of Transportation in 2017. That's 19 less than the 374 collected from the roads there in 2016, the state says.
7. Warren County
Warren County is one of the state's most rural areas where deer are plentiful. During 2017, 438 dead deer were picked up along state roads. That's down by one from 2016 when 439 were collected.
6. Middlesex County
In Middlesex County, 482 dead deer were collected from roadways the state has jurisdiction over in 2017. During 2016, 3 fewer deer — 479 — were picked up, according to officials.
5. Mercer County
Mercer County had 539 deer carcasses carried away from its state roads in 2017, down 27 from the 566 collected in 2016, according to officials.
4. Morris County
In 2017, 624 dead deer were picked up from state roads in Morris County. That number is down 62 from the 686 that were found in 2016, according to state officials.
3. Hunterdon County
In Hunterdon County, 888 deer carcasses were collected in 2017 from its roads, the state says. The number was 45 more — 933 — in 2016.
2. Somerset County
The state Department of Transportation picked up 930 dead deer during 2017 from the roads it has jurisdiction over in Somerset County, officials say. That’s a big jump, 120 more than the 810 collected in 2016.
1. Monmouth County
Once again, the most dead deer picked up from along state roadways in a single county in 2017 was in Monmouth. There, 1,026 carcasses were collected, 27 more than in 2016 when 999 dead deer were removed.
Accidents with deer are most common in rural areas. (File Photo)
You can make sure dead deer are picked up
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is responsible for removing deer carcasses from interstate and state highways. Individual counties and municipalities are responsible for removing deer and other dead animals on roadways under their jurisdiction.
In the calendar year 2017, NJDOT removed 6,762 dead deer from its roads. That’s 237 more, officials said, than were collected in 2016 by the state — 6,525.
Go online at http://www.state.nj.us/transportation/commuter/potholeform.shtm and report the location of deer carcasses seen on state roads on the NJDOT website or call 1-800-POTHOLE (This is the same site and number to report potholes, litter, or other maintenance issues).
Like this? Click to receive free updates