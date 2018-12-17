Monday, December 17, 2018

Environmental bills move ahead in the NJ Legislature


The following bills advanced today in the New Jersey Assembly:

 A2558 - "Vegetation Management Response Act"; concerns vegetation management related to electric public utility infrastructure.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 70-1-5

A2614 - Increases civil penalties for certain natural gas or hazardous liquid facility safety violations.
12/17/2018 Substituted by S-679

A4578 - Makes supplemental appropriation of $50 million from General Fund to DEP and adds language provisions concerning the use of certain environmental settlement monies for natural resource restoration projects.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0

A4748 - Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend additional sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0

A4751 - Appropriates $15.696 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0

ACR51 - Memorializes Administrator of EPA to expedite cleanup of Garfield Ground Water Contamination site and provide for temporary relocation of residents affected thereby.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0

S679 - Increases civil penalties for certain natural gas or hazardous liquid facility safety violations.
12/17/2018 Substituted for A-2614
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly, sent to Governor 78-0-0

