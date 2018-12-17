Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Monday, December 17, 2018
Environmental bills move ahead in the NJ Legislature
The following bills advanced today in the New Jersey Assembly:
A2558 - "Vegetation Management Response Act"; concerns vegetation management related to electric public utility infrastructure.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 70-1-5
A2614 - Increases civil penalties for certain natural gas or hazardous liquid facility safety violations.
12/17/2018 Substituted by S-679
A4578 - Makes supplemental appropriation of $50 million from General Fund to DEP and adds language provisions concerning the use of certain environmental settlement monies for natural resource restoration projects.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0
A4748 - Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend additional sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0
A4751 - Appropriates $15.696 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0
ACR51 - Memorializes Administrator of EPA to expedite cleanup of Garfield Ground Water Contamination site and provide for temporary relocation of residents affected thereby.
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly 79-0-0
S679 - Increases civil penalties for certain natural gas or hazardous liquid facility safety violations.
12/17/2018 Substituted for A-2614
12/17/2018 Passed in Assembly, sent to Governor 78-0-0
5:04 PM
