Legislation would cut tax for some NJ metal manufacturers

|Nancy Munoz (R-NJ)
"Manufacturing is essential for a thriving economy and a robust job market," said Munoz (R-Union). "This bill makes our state more affordable and more attractive to industry. The majority of states don't charge this tax. If we're going to compete, we need to pass this bill."
Foundries pour molten metal into sand castings to manufacture tools, gears, engine parts and thousands of other products. Sand castings are used in the production of more than 60 percent of metal castings, and parts can be made of steel or nearly any alloy.
"Manufacturing jobs are coming back to this country at a record rate," said Munoz. "New Jersey was once a thriving center of manufacturing, and we want to make sure we get our share of these high-paying career opportunities."
The Senate unanimously passed a version (S515) of Munoz' bill in June.
Like this? Click to receive free updates