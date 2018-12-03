Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Monday, December 3, 2018
Microgrids: How effective in combating storm outages?
A New Jersey Assembly panel today passed legislation prompting a study of microgrids and electric generators to reduce the duration of power outages in the state.
The bill (A4499) is sponsored by Assemblyman Hal Wirths, who represents part of Sussex County that was hard-hit by extended blackouts after back-to-back snowstorms in March.
Wirths' measure directs the Board of Public Utilities to conduct a six-month review of the effectiveness of microgrids in restoring power after a storm or natural disaster.
"Microgrid technology holds tremendous promise," said Wirths (R-Sussex, Warren, Morris). "We had families who were without power for almost a week last winter. Tens of thousands of customers were kept in the dark while they waited for repairs to be completed. The study will consider whether there is a better way to deliver power and keep the lights on in a storm."
The electric grid is an interconnected web of wiring that links homes, businesses, and schools to a power source. Damage to the grid, common during and after storms, can sever service to neighborhoods or entire towns.
Microgrids operate within the grid but can function independently in the case of a power failure, seamlessly providing homes with electricity from local generators.
The bill now goes to the Assembly floor for consideration.
