Agenda for Monday's NJ Senate Environment committee

The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet on Monday, December 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 6, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bills will be considered:
S2920 (Smith) - Establishes new timeframes for implementation of certain requirements in "Global Warming Response Act"; requires DEP to adopt a strategy to reduce short-lived climate pollutants.
S3208 (Codey) - Appropriates $15.696 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects.
S3209 (Greenstein) - Appropriates $2.94 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for recreation and conservation purposes to DEP for State capital and park development projects.
SCR150 (Bateman / Greenstein) - Urges Governor to block proposed rule permitting storage, treatment, disposal, and discharge of wastewater generated from hydraulic fracturing in Delaware River Basin.
FOR DISCUSSION ONLY:
S2920 (Smith / Bateman / Greenstein) - Establishes funding allocations for constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State's open space, farmland, and historic preservation programs for the Fiscal Year 2020 and thereafter.
*Revised 11-29-18 (S1494 removed from consideration)
Like this? Click to receive free updates