NJBPU seeks input on transistion to new solar program

Kevin Randolph reports for the Daily Energy Insider:
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) staff
issued Wednesday a straw proposal to assist in the transition
from the current Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC)
Program to a new system.
The Clean Energy Act, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed in May,
required NJBPU to adopt new rules and regulations and close
the SREC program to new applications when 5.1 percent of
the electricity sold in New Jersey by each electric power
supplier and each basic generation provider comes from solar
electric power generators.
“New Jersey’s solar program has been a great success story,”
NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso said. “Just recently we
surpassed 100,000 solar installations, placing us in the
nation’s top ten for home and business solar installations. It is
our goal to create a new system that allows solar to thrive
while at the same time protecting New Jersey ratepayers.”
In the straw proposal, the board released a series of
stakeholder questions and invited interested parties to provide
input on the transition and SREC Successor Program. The public
stakeholder process will take place in the first half of 2019.
On Dec. 18, the Board adopted a rule initiating the process of
phasing out the current SREC program and developing a new
system that will build upon the state’s current solar process.
