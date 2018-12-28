NY Department of Conservation Shellfish Newsletter

Shellfishing Newsletter
Opening of Conditional Shellfish Harvesting ProgramsShellfish harvesting is only allowed from waters that are monitored and designated safe for human consumption. Shellfish that live in areas with degraded water quality have a higher chance of possessing bacteria and toxins that can make people sick. To protect consumer health, NYSDEC completes year-round water quality analyses to determine and classify shellfish harvest areas as open or closed.
Under certain conditions, water quality can improve to the point where these normally closed areas meet the sanitation standards for certified shellfishing areas. Conditional harvesting programs allow shellfish diggers to take shellfish from areas that are usually classified as uncertified, which means closed for shellfish harvesting. Conditional programs operate during colder months, usually from mid-December through mid-April, when bacteria levels in the water are lower and there is less rainfall-related runoff.
Shellfish harvesters are responsible for knowing the daily status of a program and should always call the program phone number before going out to harvest. Please review each program's specifications for information about daily status and how to participate.
Conditional programs currently open:
Recreational & Commercial Harvest LimitsClams, oysters, mussels and scallops may be taken only from areas certified as open for the harvest of shellfish. Check the of Official Descriptions of all Shellfish Closures for uncertified (closed) areas.
Check with the local town for information to acquire shellfishing permits in your area. In addition to town permits, if you are commercially harvesting shellfish in NYS you must also possess a Shellfish Digger Permit. Additional NYS commercial licenses may be required depending on the method and species harvested. Contact the Marine Permit Office (MPO) at (631) 444-0470 or by email for further information.
Below are the harvest limits for shellfish:
For more information on harvesting and gear restrictions visit our website.
Shellfish Public MapperTry our new and easy to use NYSDEC Public Shellfish Mapper to better understand shellfish harvesting areas that are currently open and closed.
This interactive map shows regulatory closures, temporary closures, conditional harvesting programs, shellfish harvest zones, aquaculture lease sites and water sampling stations.
If using this website on your phone while out in the field and you have your location service turned on, the site will show where you are in relation to the closures. Remember, this map is for reference only and you must look at our regulations page for the legal descriptions of the closures.
Visit Shellfishing for more information about harvesting shellfish in New York!
NY Department of Conservation Shellfish Newsletter
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:37 AM
Labels: Atlantic Ocean, blue mussels, Department of Conservation, New York, NY, oysters, shell-fishing, shellfish
