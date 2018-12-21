Pre-holiday storm leaves 10,000 without power in NJ

Tom Davis reports for The Patch, National Staff:
New Jersey was dealing with the impact of a windy, rainy storm that could affect holiday season travel on Friday. Nearly 10,000 were without power on Friday morning.
Wires were reported down, closing roads like Route 17 in Bergen County and elsewhere. A power outage in Hoboken left more than 5,000 without electricity. Newark had more than 2,000 without power.
More rain was expected on Friday morning and a flood warning was in effect throughout the state. Read more: Route 17 Closed Because Of Downed Wires In Paramus
Toms River officials are warning motorists to be alert to flooded roads Friday as a result of several hours of heavy rain. Read more: Flooded Roads Prompt Warning From Toms River OEM
Many flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were also delayed or canceled as holiday travelers waited anxiously for help.
Long Beach Boulevard on Long Beach Island was starting to flood and will be closed from 31st to 92nd streets. Flooding was also impacting trains in Hoboken and elsewhere.
An area of low pressure moving up the spine of the Appalachians could result in a widespread 2-to-3-inch rainfall across the region. Around 4 inches are possible in North Jersey. Rainfall may be heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm could happen before 2 p.m., then showers are likely between 2 and 4 p.m. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Here are the alerted areas:
Here are the towns impacted by power outages:
- HOBOKEN 5,816
- WEST NEW YORK TOWN 3,306
- NEWARK 2,274
- MIDDLETOWN 1,063
- PLAINSBORO TWP 800
- TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP 607
- RIDGEFIELD BORO 447
- HOLLAND TOWNSHIP 391
- WAYNE TOWNSHIP 306
- CALIFON BOROUGH 297
- DELAWARE TOWNSHIP 277
- PARAMUS BORO 207
- FAIRVIEW BORO 182
- RARITAN TOWNSHIP 179
- HARMONY TOWNSHIP 125
- HILLSDALE BORO 114
- WOODCLIFF LAKE BORO 83
- MOUNT LAUREL TWP 73
- Wenonah Boro 70
- ROCHELLE PARK TWP 67
- PARSIPPANY TROY HILLS TOWNSHIP 65
- RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE 65
- PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP 62
- LITTLE FERRY BORO 52
- FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP 44
- SANDYSTON TOWNSHIP 44
- ASBURY PARK CITY 39
- BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP 35
- MEDFORD TWP 26
- ENGLEWOOD CITY 24
- Winslow Twp 18
- MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP 18
- MAYWOOD BORO 17
- CLIFTON CITY 15
- GREEN TOWNSHIP 12
- BERGENFIELD BORO 12
- ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP 9
- LEBANON TOWNSHIP 8
- KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP 8
- FLEMINGTON BOROUGH 7
- OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP 7
- HANOVER TOWNSHIP 7
- LONG BRANCH CITY 6
- WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP 5
Here are the flooding spots and impacts on traffic:
- NJ 44: Flooding on NJ 44 in both directions area of CR 656/Paradise Rd in West Deptford Twp. 1 lane may be closed use caution.
- US 30: Flooding on US 30 eastbound East of NJ 50/CR 563 in Egg Harbor City. 1 lane may be closed use caution.
- NJ 47: Flooding on NJ 47 southbound North of CR 624/West Rio Grand Ave in Lower Twp. 1 lane may be closed use caution.
- NJ 147: Flooding on NJ 147 westbound at Maryland Av in Middle Twp. 1 lane may be closed use caution.
- NJ 47: Flooding on NJ 47 southbound South of CR 740/Mackeys Ln in Maurice River Twp. Right lane closed use caution.
- US 40: Flooding on US 40 in both directions from East of CR 608/Franklin Av in Egg Harbor Twp to East of Dorset Av in Atlantic City. All lanes closed and detoured use caution.
- I-80: Flooding on I-80 eastbound area of Exit 60 - NJ 20 in Paterson. Left lane closed 30-35 minute delay.
- US 130: Flooding on US 130 in both directions North of NJ 45 in Westville. 1 lane may be closed use caution.
- US 1: Flooding on US 1 southbound at Raymond Rd in South Brunswick Twp. Jughandle closed.
- US 22: Flooding on US 22 eastbound I-287 in Bridgewater Twp. Partial ramp closed.
- US 9W: Flooding on US 9W southbound South of Hollywood Av in Englewood Cliffs. 1 lane closed 5-10 minute delay.
- NJ 440: Flooding on NJ 440 northbound South of Pulaski St in Bayonne. Right lane closed 5-10 minute delay.
- NJ 21: Flooding on NJ 21 southbound ramp to Exit 9 - NJ 3 in Clifton. Ramp closed and detoured 5-10 minute delay.
- I-28: Accident on I-287 northbound South of Exit 44 - US 202 in Boonton. All lanes temporarily closed.
- I-295: Accident on I-295 southbound at Exit 13 - US 130 in Logan Twp. All lanes closed and detoured use caution, 15-20 minute delay.
- NJ 17: Downed wires and a Transformer fire on NJ 17 in both directions South of Century Rd in Paramus. All lanes closed and detoured 40-45 minute delay.
- Outside Agency Assist: Garden State Parkway southbound entering at Exit 163 - NJ 17 in Paramus. Ramp closed due to downed wires on route 17 and Century Rd.
- Accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound North of Asbury Toll Plaza in Tinton Falls. Right shoulder blocked.
- Accident: Garden State Parkway northbound South of Exit 136 - Stiles St in Clark Twp. Right shoulder blocked.
- NJ 63: Downed wires on NJ 63 in both directions North of CR 48/Fairview Av in Fairview. All lanes closed and detoured 10-15 minute delay.
- New Jersey Turnpike: Disabled tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike outer roadway northbound ramp to Joyce Kilmer Service Area in East Brunswick Twp. Right shoulder blocked.
- Garden State Parkway : Accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound South of Exit 36 - CR 651/US 322/US 40 in Egg Harbor Twp. Right shoulder blocked.
- I-78: Overturned tractor trailer on I-78 westbound East of Exit 13 - NJ 173 in Union Twp. Left and center lanes closed 15-20 minute delay.
- NJ 36: Traffic Signal Down on NJ 36 northbound at Atlantic St in Keyport. Right lane closed use caution.
- Watermain break on Essex Street eastbound at Hudson Street in Hackensack. All lanes closed until further notice.
Photo courtesy of Ann Delaney @AnnDelaneyBeach (Stone Harbor)
